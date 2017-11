In an effort to find viable solutions for our metro’s homeless population, Bernalillo County is launching a “Tiny House” initiative, which will bring small homes to those struggling in Albuquerque.

Based on a program in Eugene, Oregon, the initiative launches tomorrow, November 2 with a keynote presentation by Andrew Heber, who worked on the program in the Pacific Northwest.

More information may be found online at BernCo.gov.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by BernCo.