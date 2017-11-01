Barber’s Shop Hosts 3rd Annual ‘Beards and Brews’

No-Shave November kicks off today, and to celebrate The Barber’s Shop is hosting their third-annual Beards and Brews at Dialog Brewing this weekend.

Beards and mustaches of all types will be in competition for different categories, all designed to raise money for The Prostate Cancer Association of New Mexico.

Master Barbers Lance Garcia and Rachel Romero give tips for grooming the best beards in town, as well as details on booking your appointment at the Barbers Shop.

For more information, visit TBS08.com.

