Albuquerque kids trade Halloween candy for cash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some kids turned their Halloween candy into cash on Wednesday. It’s all part of the 11th annual Halloween Candy Buyback.

Albuquerque dentists Dr. Byron Hall and Dr. Audra Martinez opened their doors Wednesday to give kids a dollar a pound for their candy.

Everything collected is going to Blue Star Moms, a local non-profit supporting New Mexico troops.

“The kids kind of say I’ve made a decision that’s good for my health and I’m helping someone else that’s laying their life on the line for us,” Dr. Hall said.

Blue Star Moms will send the candy along with clothes and meals in holiday boxes in late November.

