Albuquerque kids trade Halloween candy for cash

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some kids turned their Halloween candy into cash on Wednesday. It’s all part of the 11th annual Halloween Candy Buyback.

Albuquerque dentists Dr. Byron Hall and Dr. Audra Martinez opened their doors Wednesday to give kids a dollar a pound for their candy.

Everything collected is going to Blue Star Moms, a local non-profit supporting New Mexico troops.

“The kids kind of say I’ve made a decision that’s good for my health and I’m helping someone else that’s laying their life on the line for us,” Dr. Hall said.

Blue Star Moms will send the candy along with clothes and meals in holiday boxes in late November.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s