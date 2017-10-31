Witnesses: Dog owners fled after elderly man was attacked

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Animal Control is now patrolling Quintessence Park in northeast Albuquerque after an 80-year-old man was attacked by two dogs.

Witnesses said the owners fled right after the attack.

“These guys took off and ran because they’re cowards,” said Chris Mazzei, the victim’s son-in-law.

Witnesses said the dogs weren’t on a leash, and that’s a recurring issue at the park.

“It really bothers me. One day, one little child is going to really get mauled and it’s happened before and it will probably happen again,” said neighbor Leroy Jaramillo.

Tuesday, KRQE News 13 spotted several dogs off-leash at the park. If the owners are caught, they could be fined $500 and spend up to 90 days in jail.

Animal Control said they are currently patrolling the park.

