Trial underway in former New Mexico state senator corruption case

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Opening statements in the corruption trial of former New Mexico state Senator Phil Griego were delivered Tuesday. He is accused of using his power in office to pocket $50,000 on a real estate deal.

The prosecution opened up saying the case is quite simple and that its all about a payday for the former senator. The defense, on the other hand, says too many high ranking state officials have had their hands in the case.

Griego walked into court surrounded by family and after Judge Brett Loveless gave the jury their instructions, the state and the defense started with opening statements.

Both sides painted a very different road map of how the real estate deal happened. “They will leave out the most important detail that you will hear over and over again and that is the very highest levels of state government, the very highest authority at EMNRD, and the second in command at EMNRD wanted this to happen,” Defense Attorney Tom Clark said.

“This case is not that complicated, the defendant stands before you obviously accused of crimes. The state is alleging that he arranged for state property to be sold to re estate clients and he spent over a year laying the groundwork for $50,000 payday,” prosecutor Zach Jones said.

Griego is accused of pushing through legislation a few years ago to sell a state-owned building in Santa Fe, while he was in line to pocket a $50,000 commission on the sale.

Since it was a state-owned building, it had to go through legislators during the 2014 session.

During the legislative session, prosecutors say Griego did not disclose information about the deal to fellow legislators.

Griego later resigned from the legislature in 2015 amid an ethics investigation.

Phil Griego is facing eight criminal charges including fraud, bribery and ethical misconduct. He is also looking at possibly serving 73 years in prison if convicted of all charges.

