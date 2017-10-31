Thieves steal Halloween decorations from 85-year-old Albuquerque woman

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In the spirit of Halloween, an 85-year old Albuquerque woman made it a tradition to put up decorations every year for the kids to enjoy while trick-or-treating. However, thieves had a different idea this year.

“I come over every year and I decorate Halloween and Christmas, put up decorations in the yard,” said James Powell.

James Powell and his daughter make it a point to fully deck out his 85-year old mother’s front yard for every holiday. That’s exactly what they did last week at her home near Central and San Pedro.

“A big tree that shook and the branches looked like hands. Next to it I had inflatable pumpkins. Then, next to that I had a 12-foot bride witch,” he said.

However, on Saturday morning Wilma Powell got some unexpected news.

“Somebody came by and stole everything,” said James Powell.

James and Wilma spent more than $200 on decorations this year. He says he can’t believe someone would be so cruel to take them, just days before Halloween.

“She’s an 85-year-old woman. To steal from the elderly, that’s just bad,” he said.

James and Wilma say the main reason why they always make it a point to decorate each year is to see the smiles on the kids faces as they come by the house to trick-or-treat. For Halloween night, they can’t help but worry about the children.

“There are going to be little kids disappointed… Nothing in my yard,” said Wilma Powell.

While the mother and son duo don’t expect to ever see their decorations again, they can only hope — and they have one last message for the thieves.

“If they have a heart, they would bring the stuff back and that’s all I ask,” said Wilma Powell.

This isn’t the first time decorations have been stolen from the Powell family. They say a few years back, somebody took their Christmas decorations and they never got them back.

The Powell family says this set back won’t stop them from decorating for Christmas and saving up for next Halloween.

