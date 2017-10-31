Strong turnout for early voting in Albuquerque’s runoff election

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Turnout for early voting in Albuquerque’s runoff election has been strong as Election Day approaches.

As of Monday, 15,738 early votes had been cast and 988 absentee ballots returned, bringing the total number of votes to 16,726. Early voting for the original election was about 40,000 total.

In the runoff, State Auditor Tim Keller is facing City Councilor Dan Lewis in the race for mayor.

Voters in far northwest Albuquerque will also choose between Cynthia Borrego and Robert Aragon to fill the District 5 City Council seat.

Early voting ends on Nov. 10. Election Day is Nov. 14.

For a list of early voting locations, click here. 

