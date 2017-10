TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – State Police need your help finding a missing mom and her two daughters.

Cheyenne Crystal, 49, and her daughters, 7-year-old Somer Jewel and 4-year-old Shakti “Shanti” Starlight, were last seen Friday near Geronimo Lane in Taos.

Somer was last seen wearing a purple ski jacket and black boots. Starlight was wearing a pink and black polka dot coat and black boots.

Police do not believe they are traveling by car.

If you see them, call State Police immediately.

