The 3 Musketeers mousse is only available at Más Tapas Y Vino at the Historic Hotel Andaluz.

Chef Marc Quiñones shows us the delectable dish and how it’s assembled at the restaurant. We’re also getting a sneak peek of new additions to their fall menu dropping this weekend.

For more information, visit HotelAndaluz.com.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living.