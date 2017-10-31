Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputy fired after domestic violence arrest

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputy is out of a job after a domestic violence arrest.

The Albuquerque Police Department says they were called to an apartment on Coors near Paseo del Norte Friday night.

They say a woman told them that 26-year-old Christopher Gonzales, who is her boyfriend, chocked and slapped her.

She says they were drinking at a bar and then Gonzales left. He then showed up at her home where they argued.

APD says they read text messages from Gonzales to his girlfriend asking her to tell police that she fell.

A spokesman for the sheriff’s office says he was fired after his arrest.

