October 31 Morning Rush: Manafort, Gates under house arrest as investigation continues

1. Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his associate Rick Gates are under house arrest. A third person, a former Trump foreign policy advisor, George Papadopoulos secretly pled guilty and admitted he lied about his dealings with the Russians to the FBI. The Trump campaign has said he was only a volunteer. The White House still insisting there’s no collusion and is pointing fingers at the Clinton campaign.

Full Story: With first charges, Mueller sends warning to Trump, aides

2. Scattered rain and snow showers continue to move northeast over New Mexico this morning.

Full Story: Kristen’s Halloween Forecast

3. Opening statements are scheduled to begin in the trial of former State Senator Phil Griego. Griego is facing fraud, bribery, and tampering with public records. He’s accused of pushing the sale of a state-owned building in Santa Fe so he could pocket $50,000. Opening statements are scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m.

Full Story: Jury selection begins in former senator’s corruption case

4. A trial is set for next spring a New Mexico brewery owner who is fighting back after an overseas company tries to stop him from using the name “Route 66.” Henry Lackey owns the “Route 66 Junk Yard Brewery” in Grants. Lackey’s now being sued by a European company called Lode Star Anstalt, which brews a Route 66 Ale in Wisconsin. Lode Star says it owns the Route 66 trademark on beverages.

Full Story: Brewery in Grants fighting European company to keep ‘Route 66’ name

5. Today is Halloween, but if you’re looking for something to do before trick-or-treating the Biopark has two events. “Boo at the Bugarium” runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Then Underwater Pumpkin carving at the aquarium starts at 2 p.m. From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. the city will host live music from “Merican Slang” at the Old Town Gazebo. The Bernalillo County Fire Department will be handing out candy at all of its stations from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Full Story: Celebrate Halloween at the ABQ BioPark

Morning’s Top Stories