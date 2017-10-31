Northeast Albuquerque neighborhood named best spot for trick-or-treating

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – From spooky decorations to loads of candy, a popular website says the San Gabriel Neighborhood near Montgomery and Eubank is one of the best places to go for trick-or-treating in Albuquerque.

“Business Insider” says the neighborhood is known for having well-stocked candy bowls.

Neighbors say they are excited to be one of the best and think it’s well-deserved.

“It feels cool because some people put a lot and some people don’t. The ones that do blow it out,” neighbor Philip Sanchez said.

Other neighbors say it’s not all about the treats. They want to live up to the holiday. They say the dress up and scare trick-or-treaters, but give them a whole candy bar or popcorn ball after.

