Nob Hill Theatre celebrating 10th anniversary

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been ten years since Aux Dog Theatre opened its doors in Albuquerque’s Nob Hill and theatre heads say there aren’t any plans of slowing down.

Vicki Liberatori, the Producing Artistic Director, said the theatre has not only brought classics to life on their stage, but locally produced gems exclusive to Aux Dog. This also includes reaching out to the youth to spark an interest in theater through a program called Aux Kids. According to their website, Aux Dog has also created an open and accessible space to generate creative collaborations and community partnerships.

Those partnerships also expand out to other locally owned businesses in Nob Hill. The theatre also offers a Brunch/Dinner/Theatre deal by partnering up with French Restaurant P’tit Louis Bistro.

For more information about upcoming shows at Aux Dog Theatre, you can visit their website.