Nob Hill Theatre celebrating 10th anniversary

David Romero, KRQE News 13 Reporter By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been ten years since Aux Dog Theatre opened its doors in Albuquerque’s Nob Hill and theatre heads say there aren’t any plans of slowing down.

Vicki Liberatori, the Producing Artistic Director, said the theatre has not only brought classics to life on their stage, but locally produced gems exclusive to Aux Dog. This also includes reaching out to the youth to spark an interest in theater through a program called Aux Kids. According to their website, Aux Dog has also created an open and accessible space to generate creative collaborations and community partnerships.

Those partnerships also expand out to other locally owned businesses in Nob Hill. The theatre also offers a Brunch/Dinner/Theatre deal by partnering up with French Restaurant P’tit Louis Bistro.

For more information about upcoming shows at Aux Dog Theatre, you can visit their website.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s