New Mexico teen accused of making at least 10 fake 911 calls

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – A southeast New Mexico town has been the target of fake 911 calls for months. Monday night, police finally got a break.

False alarm, after false alarm — the Artesia Police Department has responded to multiple fake 911 calls over the last three months. Each call brought them to the same location, ABO Apartments.

“There were some that involved a man with a gun or kids with an airsoft gun, a guy in a clown mask with a machete,” said Artesia Police Commander L. Smith.

Those were examples of just a few of the calls made, but the most recent call police responded to involved kids with guns playing on the ABO Apartments playground.

However, when officers arrived they didn’t find any kids on the playground. Instead, they found a 16-year-old young man nearby, and that’s when police say this case quickly came together.

“(Artesia Police) were able to gain access to his phone and they realized that was the number that was calling,” said Artesia Police Officer, J. Perez. “That was the number that had been making the false reports.”

Police were able to trace at least 10 false alarm calls back to 16-year-old Jesus Bravo.

Residents nearby are relieved the suspect has been caught.

“Society lives within certain boundaries. That’s a serious accusation and it can’t be laughed off. They think it’s a joke and it’s not. People’s lives hang in the balance,” said Danny Carroll, Artesia resident.

Jesus Bravo was charged with 10 counts of false reports. He has been released to his parents and police took his phone as evidence. He will be in juvenile court on Thursday.

