ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A con man who stole thousands from Albuquerque business owners is expected to receive his sentence.

David Rendon stole $30,000 from the Old Town Merchants Association.

Shop owners say he went by the name “Red Feather.” They also didn’t know that Rendon had a lengthy criminal past, convicted in Colorado and Utah of theft and forgery.

Rendon pleaded no contest to embezzlement in exchange for five years probation.

His sentencing is set for 1:30 p.m.

