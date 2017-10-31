New Mexico man running for Congress faces second stalking charge

David Alcon
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man running for Congress is now wanted by the law. David Alcon is accused of stalking a woman, and this isn’t the first time.

Police said on Saturday night a woman went to a Halloween party at the Courtyard Marriott in Santa Fe. They said she began receiving frightening text messages from David Alcon.

The woman told police Alcon texted her that he loved her, and wanted to have children with her. She said he also sent her a picture of his genitals, and said he wouldn’t lose her again, for another 10 years.

As the text messages became more persistent, police said the woman left the party, and hoped into an Uber. The driver brought the woman to the Sage Inn and called police.  When police got there, she said she met Alcon 10 years ago at a political party, and that he’s texted her in the past.

She later called police again saying Alcon was at her apartment and was watching her.

“Of course sometimes they are just allegations and not true,” said Mary Beth Yates, a Santa Fe resident.

Although they’re accusations, voters say they’re concerning.

“I would definitely reconsider voting for this person,” said Yates.

Alcon was convicted of stalking a woman in 2007. According to the Santa Fe New \Mexican, when he was given probation, the judge said, “That is creepy,” and, “Clearly, he is obsessed with the victim in this case.”

“We’ve just seen so many instances in the past and in the present, quite frankly with political leaders or business leaders, who clearly disregard the rights of women,” said Yates.

According to Alcon’s website, he wants to bring a bullet train to the state from Anthony to Los Lunas, and he also has plans for an NFL, MLS stadium in Belen. He plans to pay for it by legalizing marijuana.

Santa Fe Police said Alcon will be charged with a second stalking offense. They have issued a warrant for his arrest.

