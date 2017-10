Related Coverage 16-year-old soccer referee allegedly punched by man during soccer game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 22-year-old is facing charges of child abuse and battery on a sports official.

He is accused of hitting a teenage referee during an Albuquerque Soccer League game at the Bernalillo Soccer Complex on Sunday.

Said Aguilera is said to have hit the 16-year-old after he gave Aguilera a “red card” penalty. The teen’s face was face was bruised but he is recovering.

Police say Aguilera took off after he allegedly hit the teen and has not been seen since.

