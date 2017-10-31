Los Ranchos business hit by thieves eight times in eight days

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Los Ranchos business owner is fed up after his business was broken into eight times in eight days.

He tells KRQE News 13 he’s taken several security measures such as fences, razor wire, and security cameras to protect his business but says it isn’t enough and thieves keep coming back. He’s even considered bringing in dogs to protect the property.

“They go over to the side find one of our ladders. They grab a ladder so they can get up top. It just keeps getting bolder and bolder,” said Mario Burgos, President/CEO of the Burgos Group.

For the past eight days, Mario Burgos said his security cameras have captured thieves at his Los Ranchos business.

“First it started with taking gas. We put locks on the gas so they just couldn’t fill up gas cans,” Burgos said.

Burgos said each day their actions escalate.

“Then they’ve started cutting fuel lines on trucks,” Burgos said. “Now, they have started breaking in to buildings.”

Burgos said a narrow area between the buildings is just one place intruders have cut the fence to get in. He said he has razor wire and cameras to protect the property, but thieves keep coming back.

“At this point I don’t know what else to do. I could put dogs out here,” Burgos said.

Next door, veterinarian Dr. Jim Fallen said the same thing happened to him a year ago.

“They cut through the fence and took a lawnmower and shovels, rakes, brooms… stuff like that. Anything that wasn’t tied down they just walked off with,” Fallen said.

Since then, he’s armed his business with cameras, alarms and shutters.

“It’s frustrating for everybody… they are just walking away with someone else’s stuff. It’s just not right,” Fallen said.

Burgos believes more needs to be done once criminals are caught.

“When we arrest somebody, if they come back and do the same crime or other crimes again and again, we need to put them in jail,” Burgos said.

He worries the only option he has left may be to take action himself.

“I own guns. If I come out and defend my property — if I come out and sit on my property with a gun — the question is, what happens? Then I have to protect myself from a reasonable cause of protecting my property,” Burgos said.

Burgos said the thieves typically come in the morning. This past Saturday, he said his business was hit in the morning, then again in the afternoon.

He said he’s filed reports with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office every time his business was hit. Burgos said in response, the office held a briefing with county deputies on his property.

