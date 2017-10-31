Lamar Jordan could be starter again as Lobos continue quarterback rotation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When talking about who will start at quarterback for the University of New Mexico Lobos Saturday, head coach Bob Davie said, “I think it’s Lamar. Both quarterbacks have to play.”

Lamar Jordan has seen time at the position with the Lobos since his freshman season. He just never outright had the job to himself, including in this, his senior year.

He has shared quarterback duties with Tevaka Tuioti and Coltin Gerhart. Tuioti started in a loss at Wyoming last Saturday. Despite coming off the bench, Jordan played competitively when called upon during the second half against Wyoming.

Davie said Jordan showed heart with how hard he competed.

“I’ve been around a lot of guys that would have been pouting and hiding in the second half of that game,” said Davie.

Jordan’s competitive nature has lead to him possibly starting again when Utah State comes to Albuquerque Saturday. Jordan is anxious to compete and help pull his team out of a two game losing streak.

“I’m always going to compete,” said Jordan. “I always find myself any way I can trying to get a win. I’m going to run right at it, work for it.”

Davie wants Jordan and Tuioti to play. With Jordan being a senior, Davie believes it is important to continue to get Tuioti game experience.

“We have four games left,” said Davie. “There is a reality that we have to develop this young quarterback we all can see is pretty talented.”

Whether starting or coming off the bench, Tuioti said he is always ready for any opportunities on the field.

“I don’t think it really matters whether Lamar starts the game or I go in,” said Tuioti. “I’m not sure how it’s going to benefit both of us, but I’m fine with whatever.”

The Lobos and Utah State have a 3:38 p.m. start time Saturday. The game will be televised on AT&T SportsNet.