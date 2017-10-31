Kristen’s Halloween Forecast

TUESDAY: Scattered rain and snow showers continue to move northeast over New Mexico this morning. Majority of these showers are light in intensity but will likely wet the streets for the morning commute. Through the day, showers will eventually fade and give way to partly to mostly cloudy conditions this evening. Afternoon temperatures will be cooler than what was felt Monday – expect widespread 50s and 60s (leaving most below average for this time of year).

TRICK-OR-TREATING FORECAST: Although most of today’s rain and snow will disappear around lunchtime, we can’t rule out a few stray showers lingering into the evening. Be sure to keep the umbrella on standby just in case a passing showers moves overhead… but do know majority of us here in New Mexico will be dry tonight. Temperatures will be chilly this evening with most of the state dropping to the 40s and 50s by 6PM.

WEDNESDAY: Just as quickly as Tuesday’s showers moved in, they’re on their way out! Wednesday will feature sunshine and dry condition statewide. Breezy to windy conditions can also be expected… but these downsloping winds will help warm temps, particularly for those east of the Central Mountains. Expect high temperatures to climb well into the 60s, 70s and 80s… falling to the 30s, 40s and 50s overnight.