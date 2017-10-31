John’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

We started the day with a few showers across the state and some light mountain snow in the northern high terrain. The good news for the trick-or-treaters is that we’ll see clearing conditions through the rest of the day! There may be a lingering shower or two, especially across the southeast, but it shouldn’t be enough to spoil any Halloween plans! It will be cool with temperatures in Albuquerque falling to the low 50s by 8:00 pm, so make sure you grab a jacket!

The rest of the week will feature a warm up, as a westerly flow takes over for Wednesday. A ridge of high pressure will gradually build from the south through the latter part of the week and weekend.