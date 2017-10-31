JDRF One Walk at Isotopes Park

Help turn Type One Diabetes into Type “None” with the JDRF One Walk. Type 1 diabetes is a hereditary disease which causes the pancreas to malfunction, preventing insulin from being naturally produced. Through funds and attention raised at the JDRF One Walk, event organizers can help get science one step closer to finding a cure.

The event is Saturday, November 11 at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque. Check-in starts at 9 a.m., with the event kicking off at 10 a.m. For details and registration, visit Walk.JDRF.org/NewMexico.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living.