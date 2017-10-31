Halloween curfew request denied for woman charged in South Valley murder

Marissa Sepulveda

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge has denied the curfew request of a young mother who is accused of a drive-by murder.

Marisa Sepulevada asked a judge Tuesday if she could have a later curfew on Halloween so she could take her daughter trick-or-treating.

The judge denied the request to extend her curfew to 8 p.m. and instead Sepulevada was convicted.

Sepulveda was accused of the drive-by shooting that killed 18-year-old Aliyah Garcia in the South Valley near Atrisco and Arenal back in May of 2016.

Sepulveda was looking at nine years in prison, but as part of Tuesday’s plea prosecutors agreeed to cap it at five years.

