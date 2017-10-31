Halloween at KRQE means more spooky science and Boo Bubbles

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – For spooky science on Halloween, look no further than the KRQE studios!

The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History celebrates Halloween at the studio with a cauldron of spooky science and a demonstration of Boo Bubbles. Boo Bubbles mix the science of bubbles with the magic of dry ice to create an enchanting Halloween trick!

NMNSH is promoting the “Science is Everywhere” Winter Camp, which is for children who are 6-12 years old. Participants experience the wonders of science in one-day sessions, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., on December 18-22 and 27-29, 2017. Sessions include “Code of the Robot,” “Holiday Exploration,” “Balloon Blast!” “Eureka!” and much more!

For more information or to register, visit the NMNSH website.