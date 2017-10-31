Firefighters practice rescuing victims at Los Lunas haunted house

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – An unexpected place has turned into the perfect one for Los Lunas firefighters to train.

The city’s Diner of Death Haunted House is designed to get screams and thrills from visitors, but it turns out an unfamiliar and smoke filled environment is also the perfect place for firefighter training. So, over the last several days firefighters have been practicing rescuing victims.

The Recreation Division says it is all part of keeping the community safe.

As for the haunted house, it is free and open Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

