ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is looking for a man who allegedly robbed an Albuquerque bank.

Officials say it happened just before 5 p.m. Monday at the U.S. Bank near Isleta and Rio Bravo.

The man, who has black hair and a mustache, took off with an undisclosed amount of money.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 843-STOP or submit a tip online.

Information about other bank robbers wanted by the FBI can also be found here.

