Family accused of selling guns, skipping background checks

ESPANOLA, NM (KRQE) – A firearms dealer is accused of helping a felon and others get guns while skipping the background check.

The indictment filed on Oct. 24 states Robert Real’s wife and daughter were his employees and were also involved in suspicious sales between March 2016 and February 2017.

“I am very concerned because he could be selling to the wrong people,” said Rachel Valencia of Espanola.

According to the indictment, the family would go to New Mexico gun shows and would sell firearms without doing a background check “in order to make the biggest profit.”

In other instances, the family wouldn’t wait the required three-day standard delay period, the documents say. Instead, they allegedly lied about the sale date.

They also reportedly sold firearms to people under the age of 21.

Most recently in January at the Carlsbad Gun Show, he and his wife knowingly sold a semiautomatic pistol to a felon, according to the documents.

The stacking accusations have the small town wondering how so many of these instances fell through the cracks.

“We have too much violence already and they got to start checking better because there are too many killers around,” said Robert Viarreal of San Juan Pueblo.

Agents investigating a suspicious gun sale in February learned Real lied about where and when it happened, according to the indictment.

No court date for Real, his wife or daughter has been set. Their long list of felony charges include selling to a person under 21, selling to a felon, lying to law enforcement and falsifying firearm transfer records.

The phone number for Shooter’s Outpost has been disconnected. According to Real’s personal Facebook page, he is now a shift manager at a casino and hotel in La Puebla.

