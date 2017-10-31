Doggie Dash & Dawdle fun run to feature ‘on-trend’ canine costumes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Animal Humane’s largest fund-raiser of the year, Doggie Dash & Dawdle, is gearing up for another round of fun for the entire family – including costumed pets!

The 36th Annual Doggie Dash & Dawdle is Animal Humane’s signature event and largest fundraiser. Recognized as Albuquerque’s must-attend pet owner event, Doggie Dash attracts more than 4,500 attendees each year.

Participants do not have to have a costumed dog or even their own dog to attend the event. Adoptable dogs will be on hand to walk with anyone who would like a canine companion along the route.

The Doggie Dash & Dawdle details:

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, November 5.

Where: Balloon Fiesta Park, 5500 Balloon Fiesta Parkway

Why: Proceeds from Doggie Dash & Dawdle benefit the cats and dogs in Animal Humane’s loving care and our community programs. It’s not just about dogs! Event proceeds also support AHNM cats and cat programs too!

For more information or to register, visit the Doggie Dash and Dawdle website.