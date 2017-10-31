Metro and District Court compete in pumpkin carving contest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a little friendly competition in the courtroom Tuesday.

Staff from Metro Court and District Court went head to head to see who could carve the best pumpkin.

Judges and executive officers were brought in to pick the winners.

“It brings courts together. It brings up morale and it’s always nice to have friendly competition between two courts,” Metro Court Executive Officer Robert Padilla said.

District Court won for the second year in a row with a Cinderella-inspired creation. They get a $25 movie gift card and of course, bragging rights.

