BioPark Aquarium hosts annual underwater pumpkin carving event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Divers at the BioPark Aquarium carved pumpkins inside the ocean tank Tuesday, circled by curious fish hoping to snack on stray bits of pumpkin.

Other than the diving gear, carving a pumpkin underwater does not require any special equipment — just regular carving knives you can find at the store — but it does come with a few challenges.

“They will tend to float, so you’ve got to be pretty good at holding onto them while you’re carving,” said Bryan Andryszak with the ABQ BioPark Aquarium.

Underwater pumpkin carving is an annual event at the BioPark.

