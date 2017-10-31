Artesia police plan to use donated funds towards opioid program

By Published:

 

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – A police department in southeastern New Mexico just received a big donation.

Artesia police received a $1,000 donation from Concho Oil and Gas. They plan to use the funds towards their opioid program, which arms officers with the overdose reversing drug Narcan.

The department says the donation helps fix a problem officers realized this summer.

“The problem was that it doesn’t hold well in heat so we had to devise a way to carry it in our units and keeping it where it’s still functional even in our heat around here,” Artesia Police Officer John Perez said.

The police department says it now plans to use the funds to buy more blue cooling bags so that they are available to every officer on duty.

They cost about $40 each and keep the Narcan at the recommended temperature for up to four days.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s