Artesia police plan to use donated funds towards opioid program

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – A police department in southeastern New Mexico just received a big donation.

Artesia police received a $1,000 donation from Concho Oil and Gas. They plan to use the funds towards their opioid program, which arms officers with the overdose reversing drug Narcan.

The department says the donation helps fix a problem officers realized this summer.

“The problem was that it doesn’t hold well in heat so we had to devise a way to carry it in our units and keeping it where it’s still functional even in our heat around here,” Artesia Police Officer John Perez said.

The police department says it now plans to use the funds to buy more blue cooling bags so that they are available to every officer on duty.

They cost about $40 each and keep the Narcan at the recommended temperature for up to four days.

