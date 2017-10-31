APD providing glow sticks, safety tips for Trick-or-Treat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- In just hours, neighborhoods will be flooded with thousands of little ghouls and goblins to trick-or-treat.

As the days get darker earlier, the Albuquerque Police Department is asking for parents to dress their kids safe, keep their eyes open and be on the lookout.

Officers say if dressing your kids in light-colored costumes is not an option, they stress that you make sure your kids are visible by wearing reflective tape or carrying flashlights.

“As much as we’d love our kids to wear brightly colored costumes, we do let them pick the costumes for the most part. So just make sure that you’re modifying the costumes that they love so that they can be safe,” said Lt. Ferris Simmons.

For the first time, APD is taking safety a step further. Tuesday afternoon, they’ll be handing out 1,500 blue glow sticks to elementary kids.

APD has a partnership with Stand True 4 Blue, a nonprofit organization that supports local law enforcement and first responders.

They’ll be handing out glow sticks at several locations including Apache Elementary and Hope Elementary.

When it comes to safety APD says to make sure you and your kids are on the same page.

“Plan your route with your kids before trick-or-treating starts so they know where they’re going and where everybody is going to be,” said Lt. Simmons.

APD also suggests only go to well-lit houses.

Make sure your kids can see out of their costumes to prevent falls or them walking into traffic.

They also say to make sure the candy that is being eaten is factory wrapped.

If you aren’t trick-or-treating, officers ask you be aware while driving around. APD says officers and the DWI Unit will be out in full force for Halloween.

APD also says they’ll be posting more trick-or-treat safety tips on their Facebook page. They’re also asking for the community to post tips you may have as well.