Albuquerque man accused of driving drunk with kids and gun in car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is accused of driving drunk with his young kids and a gun in his car.

According to the criminal complaint, police pulled over 34-year-old Heath Mora after they say he merged on the Big-I at more than 100 mph and was having a hard time staying in his lane.

Mora’s three little boys were in the car and police say Mora smelled like alcohol. They found a 4-pack of beer with two missing, as well as a gun under Mora’s leg.

He claimed he is a security guard and uses the gun for work.

Mora was arrested and charged with child abuse and DWI.

