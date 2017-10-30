‘Zero to 60’ challenges people to switch from soda to water

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local youths are being challenged to get healthy by making the simple switch from soda to water.

The Zero to 60 Challenge urges people to cut out sugary drinks throughout November and drink 60 ounces of water each day.

Monday, the Notah Begay III Foundation launched the challenge at the Native American Community Academy in Albuquerque.

Even though the organization is improving health for native youth, the president says ‘Zero to 60’ is for anyone who wants to make a positive change.

“It’s getting these young people to think about what they’re putting in their bodies, to think about how they’re physically active and fit,” says Justin Huenemann of the Notah Begay III Foundation.

The academy is one of many sites across the country hosting the challenge.

