Woman accused in deadly hit-and-run catches break in separate case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman accused of killing a mother and daughter while fleeing in a stolen van has caught a break in another case.

Elexus Groves is charged with murder for the deadly crash that killed 14-year-old Shaylee Boling and her mother, Shauna Arredondo Boling earlier this year.

In November, two months before the crash, Groves was linked to a stolen vehicle found in the parking lot of the Winrock Mall.

Police say fingerprints show Groves was the driver of that car, but now the case has been dropped. According to court documents, there was not enough evidence.

Groves is still awaiting trial for the deadly crash.

