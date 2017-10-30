Taos pipeline project running behind schedule

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Construction is set to continue for the pipeline project between Espanola and Taos.

The construction project, which started in August, was planned to be done by Thanksgiving.

The New Mexico Gas Company was re-positioning a gas line off Highway 68 because the ground around the current line was becoming unstable.

Since the highway is a narrow two lanes, they have had to shut down the lanes to accommodate traffic.

The New Mexico Gas Company announced Monday the project is running behind schedule despite crews working six days a week for ten hours a day.

Crews say they will take a break during the Thanksgiving holiday and then resume on Nov. 27.

They now hope to have the project done before Christmas.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps