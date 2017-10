ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are looking for a tagger who left a vulgar mess.

Residents spotted the mess Sunday at the Questa Post Office,

Someone spray painted vulgar words and hate messages for the police all over the front of the building.

Residents say it’s sad to see something like this in their small town.

There is no word yet as to who the suspect is.

