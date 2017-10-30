Study finds New Mexico is hardest to count for census

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s hard to put an exact number on New Mexico’s population.

According to a study by the City University of New York, nearly half of New Mexicans live in an area where it is difficult to count the population.

The study is based on how many households mailed back their 2010 census questionnaire.

The study not, however, take into consideration areas where census-takers went from door to door.

Catron County was among the worst, with only 45 percent returning their questionnaire. In Bernalillo County, 81 percent mailed it in and in Sandoval County 63 percent.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps