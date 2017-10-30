Spooky Science at the NM Museum of Natural History

Before your ghosts and goblins hit the streets for tricks and treats, take them to the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science for a day of spooky fun for the whole family.

Start with creepy critters like tarantulas, vinegaroons and snakes located at the front entrance of the museum. Get a hands-on experience with the creatures and learn more about the myths vs. reality.

Then swing by the planetarium for a special laser light show, set to the spooky tunes of the season. The creatures are included in the admission costs of the museum, with the laser light show adding a small fee to your ticket.

For more information, visit NMNaturalHistory.org.