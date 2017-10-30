Reward offered to catch crook who robbed smoke shop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A reward is being offered to help catch the man police say robbed a northeast Albuquerque business.

Earlier this month, a man with a gun walked into the “Honeycomb One” smoke shop on Eubank near Indian School.

Surveillance video shows him walk up to the store manager and demand money. She says he was in and out in minutes.

“He told me to get on my hands and knees and put my head on the ground, and when I did that he told me to put my head farther on the ground, and when I could not hear anything, I realized he wasn’t here anymore,” manager Samantha Fenolio said.

The shop says the suspect got away with cash and money from the tip jar.

Crime Stoppers is offering $500 for information leading to an arrest.

