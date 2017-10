ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police officers are investigating a possible shooting in northeast Albuquerque.

Monday night, officers responded to a home near Washington and Lomas, where they found a person with possible gunshot wounds.

Police say that person was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Drivers are being asked to avoid Adams Street between Lomas and Central while police investigate.

