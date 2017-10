ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A couple of guests have been hanging out at Albuquerque Public Schools headquarters.

APS posted on its Facebook page, saying a pair of owls have made a tree at the administrative offices in Uptown their home.

District officials are calling the owls Alice and Bruce, since the APS headquarters official name is the Alice and Bruce King Educational Complex.

Officials say they love having the owls around.