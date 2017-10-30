October 30th Morning Rush: Jury selection begins in former senator’s corruption case

1. Jury selection in the trial of a former New Mexico senator is scheduled to begin Monday. Attorney General Hector Balderas is pursuing charges of fraud, bribery, and ethical misconduct against Phil Griego. The AG is accusing him of pushing the sale of a state-owned building in order to pocket $50,000. Griego resigned from the state legislature in 2015 after an investigation by the Senate Ethics Commission. Some have speculated that both sides could reach a plea deal before the case goes to trial Tuesday, but according to court documents, negotiations fell apart months ago.

Full Story: Jury selection begins in former senator’s corruption case

2. A quiet start to the day with morning temperatures in the 30s, 40s and 50s under a clear sky.

Full Story: Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

3. Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has walked into the FBI headquarters to turn himself in to authorities. He and former associate Rick Gates have been ordered to surrender Sources tell CBS a federal grand jury has approved charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Full Story: Manafort, Gates told to surrender in Mueller’s Russia probe

4. Family and friends will gather to remember the life of New Mexico legend, Al Hurricane. A public funeral service is set for 10 a.m. at Queen of Heaven Church for the music icon who died last week after a battle with cancer. Sunday night hundreds came out for his rosary.

Full Story: Service times announced for New Mexico legend Al Hurricane

5. As baseball fans gear up for Game 6 of the World Series Tuesday, Albuquerque native Alex Bregman is grabbing headlines across the country, after a game-winning hit Sunday night for the Astros. The walk-off hit finally ended the five-hour long 10th inning game. Bregman and the Astros now have a 3-2 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Full Story: Albuquerque’s own Alex Bregman making headlines after game winning hit

Morning’s Top Stories