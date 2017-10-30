NMDA warns New Mexicans about pecan weevil

By Published:

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Agriculture wants everyone to be aware of the pecan weevil.

The weevil can be devastating to crops. It has already been spotted in some residential trees in southeastern New Mexico. It is so concerning, the NMDA is looking at a quarantine.

“The quarantined areas we have listed now is Eddy, Lea, Curry and Chaves. So we are trying to limit the movement of those pecans out of those areas so pecan weevil isn’t carried elsewhere in the state,” said NMDA Interim Division Director Brad Lewis.

The proposed quarantine would go into effect Nov. 20 and last for 180 days.

Officials say the weevil has yet to make it to commercial farms and that is what they are hoping to prevent.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s