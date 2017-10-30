NMDA warns New Mexicans about pecan weevil

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Agriculture wants everyone to be aware of the pecan weevil.

The weevil can be devastating to crops. It has already been spotted in some residential trees in southeastern New Mexico. It is so concerning, the NMDA is looking at a quarantine.

“The quarantined areas we have listed now is Eddy, Lea, Curry and Chaves. So we are trying to limit the movement of those pecans out of those areas so pecan weevil isn’t carried elsewhere in the state,” said NMDA Interim Division Director Brad Lewis.

The proposed quarantine would go into effect Nov. 20 and last for 180 days.

Officials say the weevil has yet to make it to commercial farms and that is what they are hoping to prevent.

