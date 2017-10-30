New technology allows payment through a touch of a finger

(KRQE) – You could soon be paying with just the touch of a finger with a new technology called “Fingopay.”

The technology was developed by a British company.

A reader shines an infra-red light through your finger and the light detects blood flow in veins, which make up a person’s unique pattern, much like a fingerprint but even more distinct.

“Every time you insert your finger into a reader, we can identify you within about 200 milliseconds. In the future, you are the wallet. That is all you need,” says Fingopay CEO Nick Dryden.

Right now, the technology is only used in certain convenience stores, but Fingopay hopes to branch out to all stores eventually.

It plans to break into the U.S. market next year.

