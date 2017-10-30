New Mexico DOT launches new video series against bad drivers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Department of Transportation is known for their campaigns against drunk drivers and people who text while driving. Now, the state is starting an ad campaign against bad drivers.

“People in Albuquerque have not always been the best at driving,” said Melissa Martinez, an avid bicyclist.

No strangers to bad drivers, New Mexicans have seen it all, and it’s not hard to find someone around the city that’s encountered some major issues on the roadways.

“I’ve had people cut me off when I had the right of way, I’ve been hit by a car, especially at the roundabouts,” said Martinez.

“I know people gotta get to where they need to go, but they also need to look at… pedestrians and people on bicycles,” said Jonathan Cherino.

Many New Mexicans are familiar with the ENDWI commercials and ads. Now, the DOT’s new ads will target a different problem.

“Two men… Against a world full of unsafe drivers,” said Bob and Weave, two New Mexicans featured in the new campaign.

“They are the heroes New Mexico didn’t ask for, but deserved,” said one of the men in a pilot video.

The pilot video shows what can be expected from a series of other videos DOT is launching.

DOT officials recently took to their ENDWI social media sites posting the first of in the series of new videos. The department said in the post that the two New Mexicans reached out to the state, frustrated by bad driving habits.

The DOT said they’re on a mission to catch bad and good driving habits as they drive around Albuquerque. It’s a concept some people in the city have been doing for sometime. YouTubers use dashcam video and post endless examples of bad driving around Albuquerque.

When it comes to the state’s new initiative, people think it’s a good idea.

“If they draw attention to it and they try to improve it and educate people about the kind of mistakes they’re making, I think it helps,” said Martinez.

