A storm system from the west combined with a cold front from the east will spread scattered showers across the state tonight. We will also see the possibility for mountain snow overnight. Most of the snow accumulation should be on the light side around an inch or so. Scattered showers are possible through tomorrow morning before drier air moves in from the west. Trick-or-treat weather looks pretty good with highs in the 50s and partly cloudy skies.

Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast View as list View as gallery Open Gallery