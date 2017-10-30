Lolli & Pops Unique Halloween Candy

If you’re looking to step your Halloween candy game up a notch, look no further than Lolli & Pops, located at Coronado Center. Stocked to the rafters with flavors you never knew existed, their stores offer unique sweets from all over the world, sourced from famed producers and local artisans, changing daily with batch size and availability.

We’re getting a sampling of the unique flavors available at their new store in Albuquerque’s Coronado Center. They also offer free tastings, fundraising event hosting and more.

For more information, visit LolliandPops.com.