Law enforcement operation targets sex offenders during Halloween

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With Halloween just a day away, the state is looking to put a scare into sex offenders throughout New Mexico.

It’s the one night a year that knocking on strangers’ doors is okay. However, there are known doors that no one is legally allowed to answer.

“It’s a fun time, it’s an interesting time, but it can also be a potentially dangerous time,” said Paul Pacheco, Deputy Cabinet Secretary of the Department of Corrections.

Paul Pacheco says on Halloween night, law enforcement agencies across the state will knock on every sex offender’s door who is on probation or parole.

“Making sure they’re not giving out candy, they are in their houses, that their homes are dark and they’re where they’re supposed to be,” said Pacheco.

In addition to visiting the hundreds of known locations of sex offenders, Pacheco says officers will also be on high alert, trying to find the state’s 27 absconders.

“We’re always looking out for these individuals but this dovetails into our Operation Spearpoint initiative, which we are trying to keep and make sure our violent offenders are off the streets,” explained Pacheco.

Especially on a night where kids are sure to fill the streets.

“Make sure you’re with your children. Make sure you don’t let them out of your sight,” Pacheco said.

In more rural areas, sex offenders are required to go to the closest law enforcement agency and stay there until trick-or-treating is over.

