Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

MONDAY: A quiet start to the day with morning temperatures in the 30s, 40s and 50s under a clear sky. An incoming cold front pushing through the Eastern Plains this morning will crank up the winds and drop temperatures today. Expect sustained winds to rip out of the east at 15-25mph in the Albuquerque-metro area with strong winds expected along the front in the Plains as well. Spotty showers will creep in over northern NM late this evening into Tuesday morning. Snow showers are likely above 9000′ with a couple inches of accumulation possible. A mix of rain and snow is likely below 9000′ with spotty rain showers in the lower elevations.

TUESDAY: Scattered rain and snow showers are likely to linger through the first half of Tuesday before dissipating Tuesday evening. Temperatures will be cooler statewide – expect mostly 40s, 50s and 60s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

WEDNESDAY – FRIDAY: More sunshine and drier conditions are expected midweek through Friday. Warmer temperatures will accompany the sunshine as most of us finishing October and starting November with above average temps.